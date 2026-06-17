Chandrasekaran Skips Pay Hike Amid Tata Group Concerns over New Businesses

Board Approves Accounts, Skips Key Decisions

This comes at a time when discussions on Chandrasekaran's third term hangs in limbo, with the board yet to progress on extending his tenure. Notably, Tata Sons board met on June 12 at Bombay House in Mumbai for nearly four hours. All six board members attended, including Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and industrialist Venu Srinivasan. The board approved the company's annual accounts and dividend for FY26, but discussions on a possible listing of Tata Sons and on Chandrasekaran's future tenure did not come up, according to reports.