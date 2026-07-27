Why Apple Slipped Out Of India's Top Five Smartphone Brands This Quarter

The broader market tells a different story. Shipments across India are expected to fall by as much as 15% this year, to around 130 million units, the lowest since 2018. The market peaked at 161 million units in 2021, and the slide has been building since then. The reports cited analysts who said that point to longer replacement cycles, limited hardware innovation, inflation and general economic uncertainty are reasons behind the slowdown, with rising supply chain costs expected to add further pressure on prices this year.