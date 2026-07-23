How Protesters Are Turning Delivery Apps Into Tools Of Solidarity

Technology As An Enabler

The use of delivery apps in protests represents a broader trend where digital platforms are being repurposed for civic engagement. The Jantar Mantar protest saw delivery partners arriving not just with food, but with a sense of participation. Neg Singh, a motorbike courier, told AP that he had already made 19 trips to the protest site. On one run, he picked up 70 pizzas, an order so large it took three delivery riders to carry it through the crowds. The order was placed from someone in Noida city, some 25 kilometres from the protest site.