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Outlook Planet C3 2026: India’s Green Transition Summit to Focus on Climate & Circular Economy

Outlook Planet C3 commences March 27, 2026; join the summit to explore climate innovation, sustainable finance, and SME awards

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Outlook Planet Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Outlook Planet C3
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Outlook Planet C3 2026 is set to commence on March 27, 2026

  • Summit aims to accelerate India’s green economy in a VUCA

  • C3 to host dialogue on key areas such as climate innovation, circular economy models and more

The second edition of Outlook Planet’s flagship event, Outlook Planet C3— Climate, Circularity and Community is set to commence on Friday (March 27, 2026).

The event aims to accelerate India’s green economy in a VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) environment by bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, sustainability experts and development institutions.

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C3 seeks to host dialogue on key areas such as climate innovation, circular economy models, sustainable finance, mobility transition and measurable community impact. The platform will explore how India can strengthen domestic competitiveness while advancing its net-zero ambitions and ensuring inclusive growth.

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Through keynotes, strategic fireside discussions, idea exchange forums and awards recognising sustainable SMEs, the event aims to mobilise capital, enhance policy-industry collaboration, and create actionable pathways toward a resilient, low-carbon and globally competitive economy.

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Key Attendees

Jitender Singh, Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology, will attend as the chief guest. The keynote address will be delivered by Arvind Virmani, Member of NITI Aayog, on the theme “Blueprint for Green Transition: Building Domestic Competitiveness, Employment, and Global Commerce.”

Other prominent speakers include Abhirup Bhattacharya of Gruner Renewable Energy, Anjali Makhija of Sehgal Foundation, Anurag Mehrotra of JSW MG Motor and Arupendra Nath Mullick from TERI.

Outlook Planet C3 Themes

The event will feature discussions on India’s green economy, corporate climate action, agri and climate technology innovations and the circular economy across sectors such as textiles, mobility and water.

It is designed to cater to a wide range of stakeholders, including MSME leaders and decision-makers seeking to benchmark sustainability practices, ESG and climate professionals looking for actionable insights, policymakers and industry bodies aiming to align frameworks with implementation and investors interested in green finance opportunities and partnerships.

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Should One Attend?

Outlook Planet C3 will also offer participants opportunities to learn from real-world sustainability leaders through expert discussions and case studies, gain recognition and credibility through SME awards and network with policymakers, industry experts, investors, and changemakers.

Additionally, practical masterclasses and workshops will provide actionable insights and tools to navigate climate challenges, financing mechanisms, and circular economy solutions.

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