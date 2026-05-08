Why Bajaj Auto Is Pushing Back Against Delhi’s CNG Auto Phaseout

The move hits Bajaj Auto, the dominant player in the CNG 3W market across the country. Om, on the other hand, is a player in the CNG 3W market across the country. But its biggest competitor in the segment, Mahindra & Mahindra is the largest player in the e3W space. While e3WS sales are on the rise, Delhi itself sold 32,224 CNG three-wheelers in 2025-26 (FY26) compared to 23,330 units in 2024-25 (FY25). Vahan data reveals that 302,319 passenger CNG-powered 3Ws were sold across the country in FY26, with Bajaj Auto accounting for the majority of them.