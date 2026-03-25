India’s $3.5Bn Textile Recycling Boom Puts Circular Economy in Focus Ahead of Outlook Planet C3 2026

India’s textile recycling market may reach $3.5 billion by 2030, report says.
Sector could generate one lakh jobs as circular economy gains momentum.
Rising textile waste pushes industry towards recycling, fibre recovery and sustainability.
India's textile industry may be on the verge of a breakthrough in the circular economy as the country's textile recycling market could be worth $3.5bn by 2030, creating one lakh green jobs, according to the report titled 'Mapping of Textile Waste Value Chain in India'.
The report, published by the Ministry of Textiles, provides a comprehensive assessment of textile waste generation, recovery pathways, recycling technologies and opportunities to strengthen circularity across India's textile value chain.
India generates approximately 70.73 lakh tonnes of textile waste annually. Of this, 42% originates from pre-consumer sources such as manufacturing waste, while 58% arises from post-consumer disposal.
As global fashion supply chains embrace decabonisation, India’s ability to transition towards textile-to-textile recycling, fibre recovery and circular production could redefine its competitive edge.
Turning Textile Waste into Economic Opportunity
The report, "Mapping of Textile Waste Value Chain in India," talks about both opportunity and fragmentation.
While mechanical recycling currently represents the most established pathway for textile recycling, newer technologies such as chemical recycling technologies are gaining traction for their ability to recover fibres at the molecular level and support textile-to-textile recycling.
Cluster analysis shows that Panipat is emerging as a major hub for mechanical textile recycling, with waste from several textile clusters transported there for processing. The report states that developing recycling infrastructure at the cluster level across textile hubs could significantly improve efficiency and enable recycling closer to the source of waste generation.
Why This Is a Turning Point
This development comes at a time when India is simultaneously pushing for $100bn textile exports by 2030 while facing increasing sustainability scrutiny from global buyers. Circularity is fast emerging as a prerequisite—not a differentiator.
India is becoming a global hub for sustainable manufacturing and discussions about circular textiles are likely to get deeper at Outlook Planet C3 2026: India's Green Transition Summit. Leaders across sectors will look at ways to make circular economy solutions work on a larger scale.
The summit will focus on climate action, circularity and community-driven sustainability. It will give stakeholders a chance to work together on the next chapter of India's green growth story.