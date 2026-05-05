IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR on May 5–6, More Showers Ahead

Yellow Alert Lifted in Delhi

Safdarjung, the primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius on 4 May, which is nearly 7.1 degrees Celsius below normal. IMD lifted the yellow alert warning for rains in the national capital and forecast, “Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds speed 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph during afternoon/ evening.”