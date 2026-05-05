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IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR on May 5–6, More Showers Ahead

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across Delhi-NCR this week

O
Outlook Planet Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cloudy skies loom over Delhi as rain and thunderstorms are forecast this week
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD predicts light to moderate rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR this week.

  • Gusty winds reaching 50 kmph likely with lightning activity in region.

  • Orange alerts issued across states as heavy rainfall expected in parts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The met department predicted heavy downpour during the day on 5 May.

The weather office also warned of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (40-60 kmph) and hailstorm activity over Northwest, Central and East India on May 5.

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IMD has advised the residents of the affected region to adhere to safety protocols. Here are some safety guidelines to follow during extreme weather conditions.

The advisory issued by IMD in a post on X further stated that residents should stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, unplug electrical appliances, drive carefully & avoid waterlogged areas and secure loose outdoor items.

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IMD has forecast, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 05th & 06th and on 10th and West Uttar Pradesh on 05th & 06th,” in its latest weather bulletin.

IMD warned of isolated heavy rainfall in the following regions, Arunachal Pradesh on 5 May, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim until 6 May and Bihar on 6 May.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till 6 May; Rayalaseema on 5 May; Gujarat on 9 and 10 May; and Konkan and Goa over the coming 3 days.

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Yellow Alert Lifted in Delhi

Safdarjung, the primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius on 4 May, which is nearly 7.1 degrees Celsius below normal. IMD lifted the yellow alert warning for rains in the national capital and forecast, “Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds speed 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph during afternoon/ evening.”

IMD had placed the national capital on an orange alert on the night of May 4 that saw hail, lightning, gusty winds, rain and thunderstorm.

According to the IMD, an orange alert translated to “be prepared”, indicating likelihood of adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from PTI.)

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