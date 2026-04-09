Waste to Wealth: How to Unlock India’s Circular Biomass Economy

India generates massive agricultural waste, much of which remains underutilised annually.
Structural, logistical and economic barriers limit efficient biomass collection and utilisation.
Circular biomass economy can boost rural incomes, sustainability and climate resilience.
India, the world’s second-largest producer of agricultural output, generates far more than just food. It is also one of the largest producers of agricultural residues such as straw, husk, stalk, manure and agro-processing by-products, amounting to nearly 500-550mn tonnes annually, as per the estimates by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
While a considerable share of this residue is used locally as fodder, mulch or household fuel, a substantial portion remains unmanaged. Government assessments indicate that, out of nearly 230 million metric tonnes (MMT) of surplus produced, 90-100mn tonnes is burned in open fields each year. Subsequently, the smoke that follows envelops northern India each winter, emerging as a persistent environmental concern reflected in worsening air quality and recurring emergency responses.
Yet, the story of surplus agricultural waste extends far beyond air pollution. It reflects much deeper systemic challenges related to soil health, food security, rural livelihoods, institutional coordination and the overall values shaping India’s sustainability journey. Addressing these challenges calls for a reimagining of agricultural waste from a seasonal concern to a systemic understanding of the narrative of development itself.
The Systemic Challenge
Agricultural waste, often discussed narrowly through the lens of crop residue burning, is much more expansive in nature. It is generated across the entire food system from cultivation and livestock rearing to post-harvest handling, storage, processing and distribution. Along with crop residues such as straw and stubble, it includes livestock manure, agro processing by products and organic losses occurring at multiple stages in the agricultural value chain.
Often, the challenges in utilisation of biomass in India are shaped not just by technological availability, but by the structure of agricultural production systems. In India, biomass generation is highly fragmented and spatially dispersed, spread across nearly 140mn hectares of cultivated land, predominantly managed by small and marginal farmers. Further, the low bulk density of crop residues increases the handling and transportation costs, rendering biomass economically viable only within a radius of 30-50 kilometres. Beyond this range, logistics costs frequently outweigh potential returns, constraining its large-scale utilisation.
These constraints are further intensified by seasonality as most of the crop residues are generated within a short post-harvest window, whereas the bioenergy and industrial applications require a stable, year-round feedstock supply. In the absence of decentralised storage, densification and aggregation infrastructure, a persistent mismatch emerges between the short-term availability of biomass and its constant demand.
Additionally, the farm level economic incentives from biomass management remain weak. Although policy schemes such as the Central Sector Scheme on Promotion of Agricultural Mechanisation promote management and residual collection, farmers often incur additional costs for mechanised residue handling. In the absence of assured procurement mechanisms, price stability or locally accessible biomass markets, these alternatives struggle to compete with the immediacy and minimal cost of open-field burning.
The problem is also compounded by the spatial concentration of surplus biomass. The surplus biomass is mostly concentrated in the rice-wheat belts of Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh. These areas are characterised by intensive cropping cycles, giving farmers a very small turnaround window of 10-15 days between harvesting one crop and sowing another. Under such conditions, residue burnings emerge as a practical response to structural constraints, rather than a disregard for the environment.
The challenge of agricultural waste management in India is therefore not merely technological, nor behavioural, it is a fundamental systems and governance issue shaped by logistics, economics, institutional fragmentation and regional agro-ecological realities. Recognising this reality is therefore central to designing effective, equitable and sustainable solutions.
Pathways for Transformation
For biomass solutions to succeed, we need to reorient the systems, institutions, and developmental values and embed them within the local ecological, economic and social contexts. Innovative uses of biomass, emerging across India, are already offering important insights into what such context-specific transition could look like.
Decentralised biogas and bio-CNG plants using crop residues and livestock waste demonstrate how energy generation can be integrated with nutrient recycling, enabling the return of digestate to the fields and reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers. Similarly, second-generation bioethanol technologies utilising agricultural residues provide pathways for cleaner fuel production without competing with food crops, thereby aligning energy transitions with food security concerns.
Beyond energy transition, interventions such as reducing emissions from residue burning, displacing fossil fuels, enhancing carbon storage in soils can contribute to measurable climate benefits. As India moves toward operationalising a domestic carbon market, alongside voluntary climate initiatives, new avenues are emerging to link these environmental gains with economic opportunity. If designed carefully, such mechanisms could create additional income streams for farmers, rural entrepreneurs, service providers and industrial stakeholders who adopt sustainable practices. In doing so, they reinforce the economic rationale for responsible and locally grounded biomass utilisation while supporting measurable climate outcomes.
Similarly, newer applications such as biochar, biomass-based construction materials, biodegradable packaging, and agro-residue composites are expanding the role of biomass within a growing bio-based economy. When aligned with the local supply chains and regional resource systems, these innovations can offer opportunities for rural entrepreneurship, value addition, and employment, supporting more inclusive and resilient development pathways.
Alongside biological and thermal conversion routes, advances in chemical treatment methods are also improving biomass utilisation, particularly for advanced biofuels and high-value biochemical applications. Techniques like alkaline or acid pretreatment help break down the rigid lignocellulosic structure of crop residues, enhancing conversion efficiency and material recovery of biomass. However, this should be guided by responsible resource use and appropriate environmental safeguards.
Innovation must also be understood beyond a purely technological lens. The sustainability of biomass pathways does not only depend upon conversion efficiency, but on how residues are sourced, who benefits economically, and what ecological thresholds are respected. Hence, embedding Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) into planning and investment becomes important. LCA, by examining emissions, resource use and soil impacts across the entire biomass value chain, helps distinguish regenerative solutions from extractive ones and supports genuinely sustainable outcomes.
Moreover, central to this transition are the voices of farmers and rural communities, who remain at the forefront of biomass generation and management. It is often observed that residue burning persists not because farmers disregard environmental concerns, but because existing systems constrain their choices. Thus, recognising farmers as co-creators of solutions rather than passive beneficiaries is essential for long-term success. Community-led aggregation models, farmer producer organisations, and locally managed biomass enterprises demonstrate how participatory approaches enhance both efficiency and trust. When farmers have assured markets, fair pricing, and meaningful decision-making agency, residue management would shift from a compliance-driven exercise to a collaborative and opportunity-oriented process.
Underlying these institutional and technological shifts is a deeper question of values. Sustainable biomass management calls for a transition from short-term productivity maximisation towards long-term stewardship of land, soil, and ecosystems. It requires recognising residues not as waste to be eliminated, but as resources embedded within living agro-ecological systems. Such a value shift aligns closely with the broader ethos of sustainable development, where environmental integrity, social equity and economic viability are pursued together rather than in isolation. In this sense, agricultural management becomes a reflection of how larger development choices are made, whose voices are heard and which futures are prioritised.
The way forward, therefore, lies in weaving together innovation with inclusion, efficiency with ecology and policy ambitions with local realities. Only through such balanced approaches can agriculture waste transition from a recurring crisis into a cornerstone of truly sustainable and resilient development.
(Souvik Bhattacharjya is Senior Fellow and Director at TERI, while Megha Goyal is a Research Intern. The views expressed are personal.)