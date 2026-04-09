Waste to Wealth: How to Unlock India’s Circular Biomass Economy

Often, the challenges in utilisation of biomass in India are shaped not just by technological availability, but by the structure of agricultural production systems. In India, biomass generation is highly fragmented and spatially dispersed, spread across nearly 140mn hectares of cultivated land, predominantly managed by small and marginal farmers. Further, the low bulk density of crop residues increases the handling and transportation costs, rendering biomass economically viable only within a radius of 30-50 kilometres. Beyond this range, logistics costs frequently outweigh potential returns, constraining its large-scale utilisation.