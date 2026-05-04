Global Methane Emissions Stay High in 2025 Despite Climate Pledges, Says Report

Abatement Boosts Energy Security

According to the IEA report, nearly 100 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas could be recovered annually by cutting methane leaks, with another 100 bcm available if non-emergency flaring is eliminated worldwide. This combined 200 bcm is double the supply volumes currently lost to major trade route disruptions. In the immediate term, approximately 15 bcm could be brought to market quickly through "readily accessible" measures in both exporting and importing countries.