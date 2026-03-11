How Direct Seeded Rice Could Make India’s Farming More Sustainable

IRRI noted that direct seeded rice is viewed as one of the most efficient, sustainable and economically-viable rice production systems used today. When compared to the conventional puddled transplanted rice (PTR) method prevalent in Asia, DSR delivers faster planting and maturing, conserves scarce resources like water and labour, is more conducive to mechanisation and reduces emissions of greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. Mechanised DSR also creates avenues for employment through new service provisions and is less labour intensive and free from drudgery, making it more attractive to youth and women farmers.