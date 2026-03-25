India’s Water Strategy Shifts to Reuse, Data and Industry Action as Outlook Planet C3 2026 Nears

The Urgency Behind the Shift

The renewed focus on water comes amid increasing concerns over water security, climate change and industrial sustainability. Calling for a unified approach, the Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, highlighted the importance of multi-stakeholder partnerships involving government, industry, agriculture, and communities. Stressing the role of public participation, he noted that 'Jan Bhagidari se Jal Sanchay Sambhav hai' and expressed confidence that collective action can help India overcome emerging water challenges and move decisively towards a water-resilient Bharat.