Why Haryana Must Rethink its Forest Economy

Commercialising Kari Patta

Currently, the forest resources in these ranges are co-managed by the Haryana Forest Department and local villagers through Hill Resource Management Societies (HRMS). Under the purview of the Haryana Forest Development Corporation (HFDC), a select few Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs) are legally auctioned and harvested. Contractors primarily bid for Bhabbar grass, which feeds local paper and rope mills, alongside Bamboo, Katha extracted from the Khair tree, and wild honey. Kari Patta, despite its immense domestic market demand and pharmaceutical applications, remains entirely absent from the HFDC’s commercial working plans.

Why is a plant so commercially valuable left unharvested? The primary hurdle lies in historical conservation laws. The Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) of 1900 strictly restricts the extraction of Shivalik understory vegetation to prevent soil erosion. While ecologically crucial, this century-old law makes modern policymakers overly cautious, equating even sustainable leaf-plucking with deforestation.

Furthermore, there is a significant institutional gap. The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs runs a Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme for forest gatherers through TRIFED. However, because Haryana lacks a notified Scheduled Tribe (ST) demographic, it falls largely outside this central NTFP framework, leaving local communities without a federal safety net for forest foraging.

But ecology and economy do not have to be mutually exclusive. The extraction of Kari Patta does not require uprooting the plant or felling timber; it merely involves seasonal leaf plucking, which, if managed correctly, encourages healthy pruning without disturbing the vital root systems holding the Shivalik soil together.

Unlocking this opportunity requires a pragmatic, three-step policy intervention rooted in Joint Forest Management:

Silvicultural Assessment: The Forest Department must conduct localised ecological assessments to establish strict limits for sustainable leaf harvesting that do not trigger soil erosion

Commercial Integration: Once cleared ecologically, the HFDC should formally integrate Kari Patta into its working plans. This will enable transparent, legal auctions where revenue is shared directly with the local HRMS village societies.

Central Advocacy: The state government must petition central pricing cells to establish a formal baseline price for Shivalik curry leaves, ensuring fair compensation for local gatherers.

Haryana is sitting on an untapped, renewable economic engine. By shifting its bureaucratic lens to include dense understory species in state NTFP lists, the government can uplift rural livelihoods without compromising the integrity of the Shivalik hills. It is time the state looks beyond timber and finally monetises the 'green gold' growing quietly in the shade.

(Ronak R Gadhvi and Neha Sharma are Associate Fellow at TERI. The views expressed are personal.)