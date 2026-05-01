Outlook Planet C3 Summit Puts Spotlight on Climate Innovation, Circular Economy and Mobility Transition

(L-R) Bharat B Mehta, Chandrima Chatterjee, Naresh Tyagi and Surojit Bose shared their views on Making Circularity Work In The Textile Sector–Digital Passport To Plastic Circularity

(L-R) Bharat B Mehta, Chandrima Chatterjee, Naresh Tyagi and Surojit Bose shared their views on Making Circularity Work In The Textile Sector–Digital Passport To Plastic Circularity