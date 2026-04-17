How West Asia Conflict Could Reshape India's Petrochemical Future

Recycling is also not a viable solution. According to OECD’s, 'Global Plastics Outlook' (2022), only 9% of plastic waste is recycled globally. Manufacturers often do not reveal the chemicals used, making transparency and traceability an issue. Without knowing what plastics contain, recycling them poses serious health risks and can make recycled products hazardous. Plastics are also not designed for recyclability - Tetra Paks, for example, are multilayered composites of plastic, metal and paper that cannot be separated. The circular economy approach focuses on product design to reduce waste and keep the high-value materials in circulation.