As part of her address, Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM, APAC & MENA said, “We started this journey in Goa 15 years ago with a goal to bring people conversations in centre stage. When we asked CEOs what keeps them up at night, they didn’t say technology or finance. They said people. The future of work cannot be shaped by HR or technology alone. It needs business leaders who understand people and people leaders who understand business.”