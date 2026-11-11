Jindal SAW Advances MENA Expansion With Planned Seamless Pipe Manufacturing Facilities In UAE

Placing product reliability at the centre of the investment strategy, Sminu Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal SAW Ltd., observed, “For an energy operator, the value of a pipe lies in how reliably it performs throughout its service life. That places responsibility on manufacturers to understand operating conditions, maintain rigorous quality controls and provide appropriate technical support. Our approach to investment begins with those obligations. We see considerable opportunity to work with customers from the specification stage, so that material selection and product performance correspond to actual application needs. As we develop these projects, our priority remains disciplined execution and lasting commercial relationships built on accountability, engineering expertise and a clear understanding of what customers need from their manufacturing partners.”