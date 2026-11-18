New Delhi, Delhi, India: Exhibitions India Group, with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO, Dept. of Commerce), announced the launch of the Data Center India Expo. The inaugural edition will run from the 23rd to 25th March 2027 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, co-located with the 34th Convergence India and 12th Bharat Future Cities Expo.

Why India, why now?

This launch arrives at a pivotal moment. India generates nearly 20% of the world’s data but hosts a mere 3% of global data-centre capacity, a gap that represents one of the biggest commercial opportunities of the decade. India’s data center market is projected to reach US$22 billion by 2030, with capacity growing to 5-8 GW and about US$25 billion in capital inflows anticipated. Meanwhile, AI workloads are driving demand for high-density racks, GPU-as-a-Service and liquid cooling technologies.

By joining Convergence India, the country’s largest and longest-running technology expo, the new show is set to amplify opportunities for cross-border capital inflows, trade collaborations and knowledge exchange, positioning India as a central force in the next wave of technological and economic transformation. The 2026 edition of Convergence India and featured expos drew 41,250 business visitors and 1,022 participants from 23 countries, bringing together enterprise buyers and decision-makers from across India and around the world.

“India’s digital economy is scaling at a pace few markets have seen and infrastructure is the foundation on which AI, cloud and connectivity will be built,” said Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group. “By launching Data Center India Expo alongside Convergence India, which has shaped the nation’s technology landscape for over three decades, we aim to bring operators, technology providers, investors and policymakers onto one platform to build partnerships that keep India’s data infrastructure ahead of its ambition.”

What to expect at Data Center India Expo 2027

Together, the co-located shows expect in the 2027 edition:

50,000 B2B attendees

1,200 participants and brands

300 startups

150 investors

25 countries

70 conference sessions

300 speakers

As a one-of-a-kind industry event, Data Center India expo will bring the entire technology ecosystem under one roof. The featured expos include Fintech India Expo, AI Bharat Expo, Security Surveillance Expo, IoT India Expo, Mobile & Smart Living Expo, Smart Mobility India Expo, Startup Hub Expo and Bharat Future Cities India Expo. Each brings a buyer community with direct infrastructure needs. Fintech alone accounts for roughly 32% of domestic data center demand, while IoT, smart cities and mobility are driving demand for edge computing. A dedicated Hosted Buyer Programme will connect exhibitors with pre-qualified senior buyers through pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings.

The showcase will give platform to data center developers and operators, hyperscalers, cloud and AI infrastructure providers, colocation providers, cybersecurity firms, physical IT hardware makers, cooling technology providers, power backup companies and EPC contractors. Visitors will include C-suite leaders, data and cloud architects, government, public infrastructure bodies and leaders from BFSI, telecom, IT/ITES, healthcare and digital commerce.

About the Exhibitions India Group

Exhibitions India Group is a leading trade promotion organisation with over three decades of experience in creating high-impact business platforms across technology, infrastructure, smart cities, mobility, digital transformation and emerging sectors. The Group works closely with government, industry, associations and global partners to enable meaningful business engagement and international collaboration.

Among its premier flagship events are Convergence India Expo and Data Center India Expo, which bring together key leaders and innovators from across the globe.

Official Website: www.datacenterindiaexpo.com