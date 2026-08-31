ONYA Diamonds Is Changing The Way India Thinks About Lab Grown Diamonds

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The diamond industry is entering a period of significant change. For decades, buying a diamond was closely associated with tradition, rarity and a high price. The emergence of lab grown diamonds has introduced a new possibility: diamonds with the same chemical composition and crystal structure as mined diamonds, created using advanced technology instead of geological processes that take millions of years.
This shift is creating new opportunities across the jewellery market. Consumers now have more choice, while brands have an opportunity to rethink how diamond jewellery is designed, priced and presented. The focus is gradually moving from the origin of the diamond to the overall value of the jewellery experience, including design, quality, transparency and personal expression.
Among these companies, ONYA Diamonds is taking a design and consumer-focused approach to the category. Rather than presenting lab-grown diamonds simply as a lower-cost option, the brand is building a broader fine jewellery experience around contemporary design, certified diamonds, personalisation, and accessible luxury.
From Lab Grown Diamonds to Modern Fine Jewellery
One of the biggest opportunities created by lab grown diamonds is greater accessibility to diamond jewellery. For many modern consumers, particularly younger buyers, jewellery purchases are no longer guided only by tradition. They are also influenced by design, versatility, value and whether a piece feels personal.
ONYA's founding story reflects this shift. Founder and CEO Himani Yadav entered the category as a consumer herself after choosing a lab-grown diamond for her engagement ring. That experience inspired the idea of creating beautifully designed diamond jewellery that could be more accessible for different people and occasions.
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The brand's approach goes beyond limiting diamonds to traditional milestones. Its collections include engagement rings, solitaires, earrings, pendants, bracelets, mangalsutras and other fine jewellery designed for both celebrations and everyday expression.
This is important because the opportunity presented by lab-grown diamonds is not simply that customers can spend less. Greater price accessibility can also give them more freedom to consider larger stones, more detailed designs or multiple pieces without compromising as much on the overall budget.
As lab grown diamonds become more familiar, however, price alone is unlikely to remain a strong differentiator. Design, craftsmanship and brand identity are becoming equally important. ONYA's evolution toward ONYA Fine Jewellery identity reflects this change. The goal is to be recognised not merely as a lab-grown diamond retailer, but as a fine jewellery brand where design and craftsmanship are central to the experience.
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The brand is also investing in a distinctive design language through its ONYA Signature™ collection. Built around a proprietary collet design inspired by Neoclassical architecture, the collection focuses on distinctive aesthetics, structural strength and light performance. Rather than simply placing lab grown diamonds into familiar jewellery silhouettes, this approach gives the brand an opportunity to create designs with their own identity.
That matters for the wider industry. As more companies enter the lab grown diamond market, competing primarily on price can make products increasingly similar. Original design and proprietary details give jewellery brands a way to build recognition and long term value.
Building Trust, Choice and a Stronger Retail Experience
While awareness of lab grown diamonds is increasing, many consumers are still experiencing the category for the first time. Trust therefore remains a crucial part of the industry's growth.
Customers want to know what they are buying, what quality of diamond they are receiving, whether it is certified and what kind of support they can expect after the purchase. ONYA addresses these concerns through IGI certified lab grown diamonds, BIS hallmarked gold and customer focused policies around 100% lifetime exchange and 80% buyback, warranty and returns.
The brand highlights VVS EF lab grown diamonds and offers lifetime exchange and buyback options, along with a 15-day money-back guarantee and lifetime warranty. These assurances help address one of the central challenges facing any emerging jewellery category: turning awareness into purchasing confidence.
Personalisation is another important part of this shift. Modern buyers increasingly want jewellery that feels unique to them rather than selecting only from ready made designs. They may want to change the metal, modify a setting, choose a particular diamond shape or create something based on a personal idea.
ONYA offers bespoke design consultations that allow customers to tailor pieces around their style, preferences and budget. This reflects a broader change in jewellery retail, where customers are increasingly becoming part of the design process.
The same trend is particularly visible in high intent categories such as lab grown diamond rings, where consumers often want to balance diamond quality with the design and personal meaning of the ring. A more personalised approach allows brands to compete on the overall experience instead of price alone.
ONYA is also taking that experience beyond the online environment. Although digital discovery has become an important part of jewellery shopping, many customers still want to see and try diamond jewellery before making a purchase.
The company's retail growth began in Bengaluru and has expanded to other parts of the city before moving into markets such as Pune and Hyderabad. Its current physical footprint gives consumers an opportunity to see lab grown diamonds in person, compare designs, understand certification and interact with jewellery specialists.
This expansion follows ONYA's ₹5.5 crore pre seed funding round led by Zeropearl VC in November 2025, which was raised to support offline retail expansion and product development.
The move into new cities is significant for another reason. Physical stores can play an important role in educating customers about lab grown diamonds. For consumers who are unfamiliar with the category, seeing the jewellery, asking questions and understanding the product firsthand can help bridge the gap between curiosity and confidence.
What ONYA's Growth Says About the Future
The next phase of the lab grown diamond industry is unlikely to be defined only by how quickly the category expands. It will depend on how successfully brands build consumer trust, develop distinctive designs and turn technological innovation into jewellery that people genuinely want to own and wear.
ONYA's growth provides one example of how that future could take shape.
The company is expanding its physical presence, developing proprietary design concepts, investing in customisation and evolving toward a broader fine jewellery identity. With its recent expansion into Pune and Hyderabad, alongside its growing presence in Bengaluru, ONYA is taking its lab grown jewellery experience to a larger national audience and laying the foundation for further expansion across India.
The wider significance is that the conversation around lab grown diamonds is gradually changing. Consumers are no longer asking only whether a diamond is mined or lab grown. Increasingly, they are asking what the diamond represents, how the jewellery is designed, what quality they are receiving, how it fits their lifestyle and whether the brand behind it can be trusted.
This is where brands like ONYA can help shape the next stage of the industry. By combining technology with design, accessibility with quality, and digital convenience with physical retail, the brand is contributing to a jewellery market that gives consumers more choice without losing the emotional significance that has always made diamonds special.
The future of lab grown diamonds may therefore be less about convincing people to choose a different type of diamond and more about offering a different kind of jewellery experience—one that combines modern technology with craftsmanship, personal expression and trust.
That is the space ONYA is working to build: a modern fine jewellery brand where the diamond is not the end of the story, but the beginning.
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