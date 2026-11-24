Owning a valuable property does not always mean having enough money available when a major expense arises. A business owner may need funds to expand operations, while a family may face substantial education or medical expenses. Selling the property could meet the immediate financial requirement, but it would also mean giving up an asset they may want to retain.

A loan against property offers an alternative. It allows property owners to raise funds by pledging their residential or commercial property as collateral while continuing to occupy or use it, subject to the loan agreement. The loan amount is determined by factors such as the property's market value, its legal and ownership status, the borrower's income, repayment capacity and the lender's assessment.

With a Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property, eligible borrowers can access funding of up to Rs. 15.50 crore*, with repayment tenures of up to 15 years*. This allows property owners to use the financial value of an existing asset without having to sell it.

However, understanding how much you can borrow, what it will cost, and the risks involved is important before pledging your property.

What does it mean to unlock your property's value?

Unlocking your property's value means using an owned property as security to access financing without selling the asset.

For example, consider a property owner whose residential property has an assessed value of Rs. 80 lakh. If a lender permits an illustrative loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 60%, the borrowing limit based on the property's value would be Rs. 48 lakh. This means the lender may offer up to 60% of the assessed property value, subject to other eligibility conditions.

However, the owner is not guaranteed Rs. 48 lakh. The lender evaluates the property and the borrower's financial profile to determine the eligible loan amount.

The property serves as collateral, giving the lender security against the loan. Meanwhile, the borrower can continue using the property as agreed under the loan terms.

The amount available is not necessarily equal to the property's market value. It depends on the lender's loan-to-value (LTV) policy, property assessment, outstanding liabilities, borrower eligibility and other applicable conditions. The 60% LTV used above is only an illustration and does not represent a guaranteed lending limit.

How does a loan against property help you access funds?

A loan against property can help you meet substantial financial requirements without selling an existing asset. Here are some ways it can support different financial needs.

Business expansion: Business owners can explore property-backed financing to fund expansion, purchase machinery, increase inventory, renovate commercial premises, or meet working capital requirements, subject to the lender's end-use policy. Higher education: Property owners may use the funds towards higher education expenses, including tuition fees, accommodation and other eligible education-related costs. Medical expenses: A loan against property can provide access to substantial funds for planned medical procedures, hospitalisation or other significant healthcare expenses. Debt consolidation: Borrowers with multiple existing obligations may explore property-backed financing to consolidate eligible debts. However, they should compare the overall interest cost, repayment period and applicable charges before making this decision. Property-related expenses: Funds may be used for eligible property improvements, renovation or other planned expenses, depending on the lender's terms and conditions.

The purpose of borrowing should also influence your repayment plan. For example, business expansion may depend on future earnings, while education expenses may need to be repaid from existing household income.

Before borrowing, consider when the funds are required, how they will be used and whether you can manage repayments if your financial circumstances change.

What makes a loan against property different from selling your property?

Both options can help you access the financial value of a property, but they have different implications for ownership, repayment and long-term financial planning.