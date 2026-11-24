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Owning a valuable property does not always mean having enough money available when a major expense arises. A business owner may need funds to expand operations, while a family may face substantial education or medical expenses. Selling the property could meet the immediate financial requirement, but it would also mean giving up an asset they may want to retain.
A loan against property offers an alternative. It allows property owners to raise funds by pledging their residential or commercial property as collateral while continuing to occupy or use it, subject to the loan agreement. The loan amount is determined by factors such as the property's market value, its legal and ownership status, the borrower's income, repayment capacity and the lender's assessment.
With a Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property, eligible borrowers can access funding of up to Rs. 15.50 crore*, with repayment tenures of up to 15 years*. This allows property owners to use the financial value of an existing asset without having to sell it.
However, understanding how much you can borrow, what it will cost, and the risks involved is important before pledging your property.
What does it mean to unlock your property's value?
Unlocking your property's value means using an owned property as security to access financing without selling the asset.
For example, consider a property owner whose residential property has an assessed value of Rs. 80 lakh. If a lender permits an illustrative loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 60%, the borrowing limit based on the property's value would be Rs. 48 lakh. This means the lender may offer up to 60% of the assessed property value, subject to other eligibility conditions.
However, the owner is not guaranteed Rs. 48 lakh. The lender evaluates the property and the borrower's financial profile to determine the eligible loan amount.
The property serves as collateral, giving the lender security against the loan. Meanwhile, the borrower can continue using the property as agreed under the loan terms.
The amount available is not necessarily equal to the property's market value. It depends on the lender's loan-to-value (LTV) policy, property assessment, outstanding liabilities, borrower eligibility and other applicable conditions. The 60% LTV used above is only an illustration and does not represent a guaranteed lending limit.
How does a loan against property help you access funds?
A loan against property can help you meet substantial financial requirements without selling an existing asset. Here are some ways it can support different financial needs.
Business expansion: Business owners can explore property-backed financing to fund expansion, purchase machinery, increase inventory, renovate commercial premises, or meet working capital requirements, subject to the lender's end-use policy.
Higher education: Property owners may use the funds towards higher education expenses, including tuition fees, accommodation and other eligible education-related costs.
Medical expenses: A loan against property can provide access to substantial funds for planned medical procedures, hospitalisation or other significant healthcare expenses.
Debt consolidation: Borrowers with multiple existing obligations may explore property-backed financing to consolidate eligible debts. However, they should compare the overall interest cost, repayment period and applicable charges before making this decision.
Property-related expenses: Funds may be used for eligible property improvements, renovation or other planned expenses, depending on the lender's terms and conditions.
The purpose of borrowing should also influence your repayment plan. For example, business expansion may depend on future earnings, while education expenses may need to be repaid from existing household income.
Before borrowing, consider when the funds are required, how they will be used and whether you can manage repayments if your financial circumstances change.
What makes a loan against property different from selling your property?
Both options can help you access the financial value of a property, but they have different implications for ownership, repayment and long-term financial planning.
Basis
Loan against property
Selling the property
Ownership
You retain ownership subject to the lender's security interest and loan terms.
Ownership transfers to the buyer after the sale is completed.
Access to funds
You receive a loan based on the property's assessed value and your eligibility.
You receive the agreed sale consideration after applicable deductions.
Repayment
You repay the borrowed amount with interest through EMIs or the agreed repayment structure.
There is no loan repayment obligation arising from the sale itself.
Property usage
You can generally continue using the property subject to the loan agreement.
You give up possession and usage rights as agreed in the sale.
Financial obligation
Default can expose the pledged property to enforcement and recovery proceedings.
There is no mortgage repayment obligation after a completed sale subject to other outstanding liabilities.
A loan against property may be suitable when you want to retain your property and have a clear repayment plan. Selling may be more appropriate when you do not need the asset anymore or prefer not to take on additional debt.
The decision should also account for repayment risk. If you are unable to meet your loan obligations, the lender may initiate recovery proceedings against the mortgaged property, subject to applicable laws and loan terms.
What factors determine your loan eligibility?
Although property value plays an important role, lenders evaluate several other factors before approving a loan against property.
Property valuation: The property's market value, location, condition, type and marketability influence the amount that may be financed.
Ownership and legal status: Clear ownership records, title documents and the property's legal status are important for establishing its suitability as collateral.
Income and repayment capacity: Your income, employment or business stability, existing EMIs and financial obligations help determine whether you can comfortably repay the loan.
Credit profile: Your credit history and repayment behaviour provide lenders with an indication of your creditworthiness.
Age and loan tenure: Your age and the proposed repayment period are considered while assessing eligibility.
Existing loans or encumbrances: Any outstanding mortgage, charge or other liability associated with the property may affect its eligibility and the amount available for further borrowing.
For example, two people may own properties worth Rs. 1 crore each but qualify for different loan amounts. One may have a stable income and limited existing debt, while the other may already be paying substantial EMIs. The lender considers both the property and the borrower's ability to repay.
Meeting the lender's eligibility requirements and submitting the necessary property and financial documents can help facilitate the assessment process.
How can you unlock your property's value with Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property?
Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property offers eligible property owners an opportunity to access substantial funding while retaining the use of their residential or commercial property. Its loan amount, interest rate and repayment tenure can be evaluated against the borrower's actual financial requirement.
Key features include:
High-value financing: Eligible borrowers can access loan amounts of up to Rs. 15.50 crore*, subject to property valuation, eligibility and applicable terms.
Competitive interest rates: Interest rates range from 7.5% to 14.25% p.a.*, depending on the borrower's profile and applicable assessment.
Flexible repayment tenure: Repayment tenures of up to 15 years* allow borrowers to structure their EMIs around their income and repayment capacity.
Quick disbursal: Eligible borrowers may receive funds within 72 hours* of approval, subject to submission and verification of the required documents, risk policy and applicable terms and conditions.
These features can help property owners evaluate funding options based on their financial requirements, available property equity and preferred repayment structure.
What should you ultimately consider?
A loan against property allows you to access the financial value of an existing residential or commercial property without having to sell it. However, pledging a valuable asset requires careful consideration of both the borrowing benefits and repayment risks.
Before proceeding, determine how much funding you need, compare the total borrowing cost and ensure that the EMI remains manageable alongside your existing financial commitments with help of Loan against Property EMI Calculator. Consider whether you could continue making repayments if your income temporarily declined.
Are you considering property-backed financing? Apply for a Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property and manage your expenses with ease.
*Terms and conditions apply.
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