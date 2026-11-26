"Our characters and stories hold a special place for fans across generations, and we're delighted to bring that magic closer to home through this collaboration. From the action and adventure of Marvel to the friendship and joy of Disney favourites, we're focused on creating new ways for fans and families to connect with the stories they love. 'Avengers: Doomsday' is one of this year's most anticipated releases, and it is exciting to ride the wave with retail-led experiences that celebrate this moment for fans," said Tan Wee, Executive Director, Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products.