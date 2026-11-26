Commenting on the company's growth plans, Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Ltd., said, "The next three to four years will be an important phase in HCBS Developments' growth journey. Our focus is on building a strong and sustainable residential development portfolio through strategic partnerships, carefully identified development opportunities and disciplined project execution. Our collaboration with Trident for the Sector 104 development is an important step in this direction and reflects our confidence in Gurugram's long-term residential growth potential. At the same time, we remain focused on advancing our existing projects towards their respective milestones. We believe that balancing portfolio expansion with timely execution and customer commitments will be central to our long-term growth."