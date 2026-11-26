KLAY is one of India’s leading chains of company-owned, company-operated preschools and daycare centres, trusted by over 80,000 families to give their children the best possible start in life. Guided by its ‘All Things Child’ vision, KLAY has grown over 15 years into a connected ecosystem supporting children and families across learning, care and development. Founded in 2011, KLAY creates safe, nurturing and engaging environments where children learn and grow, supported by passionate facilitators, modern infrastructure and a proven pedagogy. As a trusted parenting partner to leading Fortune 500 organisations, KLAY brings together learning, care and family support in a single, integrated proposition. KLAY operates 180+ self-managed centres across 20+ cities in India, backed by 650+ corporate partnerships and a workforce of 4,500+ dedicated professionals. KLAY is building the foundation for life, one child at a time.