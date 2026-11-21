Drawing inspiration from former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who famously aspired to become a good human being, Dr. Narayanan urged graduates to place character, integrity and moral values above professional accomplishments. He encouraged them to dream big, work with discipline, think globally and contribute nationally, while making continuous learning an integral part of their lives. Quoting a Tamil verse, he reminded the graduates that what one knows is only a handful, while what remains unknown is as vast as the world.