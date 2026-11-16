SHRM India Announces Its Annual Conference & Expo, Themed Power Of People: Change Clocked In. What's Next?

PSE Pavilion: A distinct addition to this year’s conference rather than simply another exhibition space, the PSE Pavilion is a dedicated platform for India’s Public Sector Enterprises, recognising their significant role in workforce development, people management and organisational growth. It will showcase progressive HR practices, leadership development initiatives and workforce transformation efforts across the public sector, while encouraging knowledge exchange between public and private sector leaders. The aim is to highlight the scale, impact and evolving people practices of India’s PSEs and bring their contributions into the broader HR and business leadership conversation. Public sector leadership is also strongly represented across the programme, with HR directors from GAIL, BPCL, NHPC, Oil India, ONGC and NMDC on the speaker lineup, a PSE Felicitation on Day 1, and a dedicated PSEs track in the SHRM HR Excellence Awards.