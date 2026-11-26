Ahzam Javed, Regional Director at Kerakoll APAC, said, "As we celebrate 20 years of Kerakoll India, we reflect with pride on a journey built on innovation, trust and long-standing partnerships. India has been a key market in Kerakoll's global growth story, and over the years, we have continually invested in local manufacturing, R&D capabilities and sustainable business practices to better serve the evolving needs of the Indian construction industry. This milestone is not only a celebration of our achievements but also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to building a more sustainable future for generations to come."