The panel also agreed that capability now matters more than qualification. Manish Patil, Director (Human Resources), ONGC said organisations must look at how people perform in unfamiliar situations and learn from experience, and that rotating people across assignments reveals who will thrive. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Power Grid Corporation of India described Power Grid's cross-functional project teams, drawn from departments and locations from Ladakh to Gujarat, and a competency model built on knowledge, skill and attitude. "If you don't have any one of these, you are not a competent person," he said.