ProGrow International Hosts High-Level Global Diplomatic And Business Engagement In New Delhi As Dr. Rashmi Saluja Unveils GLOBAL BHARAT

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rashmi Saluja, Chairman of ProGrow International, said, “India has immense potential to strengthen its position on the global stage through its rich cultural heritage, economic capabilities, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Through GLOBAL BHARAT, we aim to create a powerful international platform that connects countries, businesses, investors and institutions, fostering meaningful collaborations and sustainable economic opportunities. Our vision is to take India’s cultural and business strengths to the world while bringing global partnerships and investments closer to India.”