IFQM Symposium 2026: India's Journey Towards Viksit Bharat Must Be Powered By Quality, Innovation And Scale

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raul Molteni, President – International Academy for Quality highlighted IAQ’s vision of moving beyond traditional quality management towards “quality for humanity”, and underscored India's growing importance in advancing this agenda. He noted that Indian companies have demonstrated that Total Quality Management (TQM) can be implemented at scale and evolve into a broader movement. Mr. Sinha emphasised the importance of recognising leaders who have embedded quality into the way organisations are managed and governed.

Reflecting on TVS Motor Company’s quality journey, Mr. Venu Srinivasan recalled how Japanese quality experts helped strengthen the company’s focus on TQM more than three decades ago. He emphasised that the Deming Prize should not be viewed as the destination, but as the beginning of an organisation’s TQM journey. He noted that the journey extends beyond processes and practices to building trust with stakeholders, highlighting the responsibility that comes with good governance.