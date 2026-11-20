TrueRE Oriana Power is a fully integrated renewable energy platform delivering clean energy solutions across the value chain — from generation and storage to consumption enablement. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Noida, India, the company has ~1.5 GW of solar portfolio, over 2.5 GWh of secured battery energy storage projects, a signed agreement for 60,000 MTPA of Green Ammonia and an allocation for 10,000 MTPA of Green Hydrogen. The company is also pioneering AI-driven EPC, integrating intelligent automation and robotics to enable faster, safer and more efficient project execution. TrueRE Oriana Power has a strong operational presence across 24 Indian states and an expanding global footprint, with projects in Africa and Latin America and a strategic MoU with Alberta, Canada. Driven by a commitment to innovation, scalability, and sustainability, the company continues to redefine how integrated renewable energy platforms can power a smarter, cleaner, and more resilient future — for India and beyond.