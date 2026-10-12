Durga Puja Drone Show By BotLab Dynamics Steals The Spotlight At Kolkata's Grand Mahalaya Celebrations

“The most memorable live experience moments are not created simply by what people see, but by what they feel. Mahalaya carries generations of memories for Bengalis, from the sound of Chandipath to the anticipation of Maa Durga’s arrival. Our intention was to honour that emotional connection and translate it into a visual story that people could experience together. When a crowd responds with folded hands, smiles and a sense of wonder, we know our drone show has connected with the souls of people, and that’s what we try to build with our festive drone shows,” said Dr Sarita Ahlawat, Founder & MD of BotLab Dynamics.