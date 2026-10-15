Sundeep Bhutoria Brings Bengal’s Mahalaya To The Nation In Hindi – Mahishasur Mardini ki Gatha

For generations of Bengalis, Mahishasura Mardini has been a cherished childhood memory, heard on the radio at four in the morning on Mahalaya which marks the advent of devi paksha (fortnight of the Goddess). Kolkata-based culturist Mr Bhutoria, has long championed the idea of carrying this treasured tradition beyond the Bengali-speaking world. This production turns that conviction into reality, opening the story of Maa Durga to listeners across India, to Indians living abroad, and to lovers of Indian art and culture worldwide.