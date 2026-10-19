Mysuru Dasara Drone Shows By BotLab Dynamics Sets Guinness World Record With A Spectacular 3,473-Drone Peacock

The Mysuru Dasara Drone Show is part of a bigger festive story. BotLab Dynamics is currently executing one of the biggest drone show campaigns in Punjab and recently lit up Eden Gardens in Kolkata with a 3,000-drone Durga Puja show on Mahalaya, followed by another Durga Puja Drone Show in Digha. Together, these productions show how Drone Shows in India are changing the way festivals are celebrated, from Dasara in the south to Durga Puja in the east. With more than 700 shows, a fleet of over 10,000 drones and now eight Guinness World Records, BotLab Dynamics is among the leading names in drone light shows and Drone Shows in India.