Pulse Ka Pandal 2026 Brings Immersive Digital Experiences to Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra

The campaign roll out is from 11 to 20 October 2026, in line with the festive calendar. Each experience combines culture, personalisation and gamification, drawing from the essence of its festival while inviting deeper consumer participation. In the ‘Pulse of Tradition’ Navratra segment, participants dress digital characters in festive outfits, accessories and Dandiya elements, creating a contemporary, cosplay-inspired expression of Navratri. In Durga Puja 'Pulse of Shakti' participants virtually create and personalise their own Durga Puja pandal. They select design, decorative and cultural elements to build a unique digital pandal. For Dussehra, 'Pulse of Victory,' participants take aim at a virtual Ravan, with each target representing a negative habit or personal trait they wish to overcome. The experience concludes with a personal pledge to leave that habit behind, drawing from the larger symbolism of the victory of good over evil.