With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops—representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India’s evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.