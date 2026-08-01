Made In India, For The World’s Workplaces: Inside Haworth’s Three Decades Of Manufacturing Journey In India

New Delhi [India], July 31: In 1997, when few global furniture brands saw India as anything more than a market to sell into, Haworth opened its doors here. Twenty-nine years later, the chairs and desks in some of the country’s largest workplaces are not imported. They are built forty kilometres outside Chennai, by an Indian team, to the same specifications Haworth applies anywhere in the world.

Twenty-nine years after becoming the first major international workplace furniture manufacturer to enter India, Haworth is expanding its manufacturing footprint in Chennai with a second facility underway to support its global portfolio.

The company’s India journey is underpinned by global quality standards, responsible production, sustainability and long-term investment in the communities it serves.

Learn more about Made in India Workplace Solutions by watching the video.

That shift from ‘selling in India’ to ‘building in India’ is the story of Haworth’s presence in the country, and it did not happen in a single announcement.

“India is one of our prime growth engines as the country embraces more and more technology and technology enabled services. The GCC’s have further heightened the need for prime office spaces that enable innovation and help improve productivity. The talent that India has to offer is unparalleled. This current generation also provides us huge insights to the emerging sphere of work and workplaces. We look to further democratising these insights through our products and services. The growth of our India manufacturing footprint is all in that direction. We aspire to not only meet the Made in India aspirations of the Corporate sector as also of the Government but also look to exporting product from India.” said, Praveen Rawal, Vice President Sales, Asia Pacific, Haworth.