How Self-Employed Individuals Can Choose The Right Term Insurance Plan For Themselves

This structure helps the buyer compare need, cost and comfort. A freelancer may prefer pure cover, while a business owner may review the Return of Premium variant.

Review Payout Options Carefully

The claim payout should be easy for the family to use. Some families may prefer a one-time lump sum to repay loans. Others may need a monthly income to manage regular expenses. Bajaj Life iSecure II offers flexible payout options such as lump sum, lump sum with monthly income instalments, and monthly income instalments for a selected period.

This matters because families may not be used to handling business money or large amounts. A planned payout can reduce confusion and help them use benefits steadily.

Check Premium Payment Flexibility

A good plan should remain affordable during strong and slow business months. Bajaj Life iSecure II allows payment frequency choices such as yearly, half-yearly, quarterly and monthly, depending on the selected option.

This flexibility can help self-employed buyers align premiums with cash flow. Seasonal earners may prefer annual payments, while buyers with regular client income may prefer monthly or quarterly payments.

Add Riders Only When They Match Real Needs

Riders can make term life insurance in India more relevant, but they should not be added without purpose. Bajaj Life iSecure II includes rider options that may support additional protection needs, subject to policy terms.

For self-employed individuals, riders can be useful when income depends strongly on personal effort, travel, physical work, business continuity or health stability. However, each rider should be selected after checking cost, exclusions, waiting periods and benefit conditions.

Look Beyond The Lowest Premium

Many people search for one of the best term life insurance in india and then compare only the premium. That approach can be incomplete. The better way is to compare whether the plan offers enough cover, suitable payout options, relevant riders and flexible payment choices.

Bajaj Life iSecure II can be reviewed in this broader way. Its Life, ROP and Easy variants allow buyers to match protection with personal priorities. This makes the decision more balanced than choosing only the cheapest option.

Who Can Consider Bajaj Life iSecure II?

Anyone who wants to protect their family's future should look into a term plan. The main question is simple: will the family have enough financial support if the earning member is no longer around? Bajaj Life iSecure ll fits this discussion because it offers life cover, payout choices, payment flexibility and relaxed financial documentation that can be reviewed as per family needs.

This plan may be considered by people who want protection that matches both personal and financial responsibilities. For example, it may be relevant for:

Self-employed individuals who have dependants.

Business owners managing loans or regular liabilities.

Parents planning for children’s education and household stability.

Young professionals who want to start protection planning early.

Individuals whose spouse, parents or children depend on their income.

Before choosing the plan, buyers should compare the selected variant, sum assured, policy term, premium payment option, payout structure and rider requirements. This makes the product useful for practical decision-making.

Things To Check Before Buying

Before buying, self-employed individuals should read the product brochure, benefit illustration, eligibility rules, exclusions, premium payment term, policy term and claim process.

It is also useful to check features such as Auto Cover Continuance, Early Exit Option and flexible payout option, where applicable.

Conclusion

Self-employed individuals need protection that fits income patterns, family responsibilities and business-linked risks. Bajaj Life iSecure II brings this conversation into a practical frame with life cover, variant choices, payout flexibility, riders and payment frequency choices. The right decision should be based on family needs, affordability and continuity. When reviewed carefully, a suitable plan can help buyers protect dependants with confidence.

FAQs

1. How do self-employed individuals choose the right term insurance plan?

They should assess income, expenses, dependants, loans, business liabilities, policy term, premium affordability, riders and claim settlement history of the insurer before choosing a plan.

2. Why is term insurance important for self-employed individuals?

Term insurance is important because many self-employed people do not have employer-provided life cover or a stable monthly income to take care of the financial needs of their family members in case of an unfortunate event

3. How much term insurance cover should a self-employed person buy?

The cover should be enough to support family expenses, loans, children’s education, spouse’s needs and inflation.

4. Can self-employed individuals buy term insurance without salary slips?

Self-employed individuals may not have standard income proofs like salary or ITR, which often leads to difficulty in getting a term plan. However, they may be able to buy term insurance without salary slips if the accepted income and business documents are provided.

5. What income documents are needed for self-employed term insurance buyers?

The required documents may vary based on underwriting. Apart from standard income proof, self-employed applicants may be asked for alternate financial details such as bank statements, investment portfolio, car IDV, credit card limits, business proof or other documents that help assess income and eligibility.

6. Should self-employed individuals add riders to term insurance?

Yes, they may add riders if the benefits match their protection needs and enhance their cover.

Bajaj Life Insurance Limited (Formerly known as Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited)

BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITIOUS / FRAUDULENT OFFERS - IRDAI or its officials do not involve in activities like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums. Public receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint

Risk Factors and Warning Statements: Bajaj Life Insurance Limited and Bajaj Life iSecure II are the names of the company and the product respectively and do not in any way indicate the quality of the product and its future prospects or returns. For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions please read sales brochure & policy document (available on www.bajajlifeinsurance. com) carefully before concluding a sale. Bajaj Life iSecure II - a non-linked, non-participating, individual life insurance term plan (UIN: 116N208V03) , Regd. Office Address: Bajaj Insurance House, Airport Road, Yerawada, Pune - 411006. IRDAI Reg. No.: 116. CIN: U66010PN2001PLC015959, Call us on Customer Care Number: 020-6712 1212, Mail us: customercare@bajajlife.com. The Logo of Bajaj Life Insurance Limited is provided on the basis of license given by Bajaj Finserv Limited to use its “Bajaj” Logo. All charges/ taxes, as applicable, will be borne by the Policyholder.