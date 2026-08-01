Shakti Pumps Brings Next-Generation Stainless Steel Pumping Solutions To AMTEX 2026

“The AMTEX trade show was an excellent opportunity to meet with industry leaders, OEMs, and industrial clients who are on the lookout for efficient and energy-saving fluid management solutions. In the light of increasing concerns about productivity and sustainability among industries, the requirement for technologically superior stainless steel pumping solutions is continuously rising. Shakti Pumps is fully dedicated to offering technologically advanced solutions that improve the performance of industries in a sustainable way. Our presence at AMTEX 2026 is an indication of our determination to build our presence in the industrial sector.”