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Sapphire Human Capital marked a significant milestone with the grand launch of the 5th Edition of the India’s Most Agile HR Leaders 2025–26 Coffee Table Book at Novotel Mumbai near the International Airport. The exclusive launch event brought together 100+ distinguished HR Leaders, Industry Experts and Business Professionals from across sectors for an evening dedicated to recognizing forward-thinking leadership and celebrating the transformative role of agility in modern human resource management.
The gathering served as a dynamic platform for thought leadership, knowledge exchange, and recognition of professionals who are redefining the future of HR through innovation, adaptability, and strategic vision.
The event was graced by Rakesh Khanna, Former CEO of Syntel Inc., who attended as the Chief Guest, alongside Ankit Bansal, Founder and CEO, Sapphire Human Capital and Dr. Vaishali Dongre, Partner, PwC India. Together, they formally unveiled the latest edition of the prestigious coffee table book, which honors India’s most progressive HR leaders who are driving organizational agility and workforce transformation.
The launch ceremony highlighted the evolving influence of HR leadership in shaping resilient organizations, reinforcing the growing importance of agile thinking in navigating today’s rapidly changing business landscape.
In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, HR leaders are increasingly adopting what many describe as an “agile-lite” approach a simplified and faster framework that enables organizations to rethink both business strategy and talent management.
Recognizing these transformative contributions, Sapphire Human Capital introduced the India’s Most Agile HR Leaders 2025–26 Coffee Table Book to spotlight professionals who have successfully embedded agility within their organizations. The publication celebrates HR leaders who have shifted their focus from implementing Agile within HR functions to positioning HR as a driver of Agile transformation across the entire organization, making agility a foundational element of culture, performance, and leadership.
The book highlights leaders who have championed agile HR practices to build open, collaborative, and highly productive workplaces.
Speaking on the occasion, Ankit Bansal, Founder and CEO, Sapphire Human Capital emphasized the growing relevance of agility in the workplace. “Agility is no longer a new concept; it has become one of the most important global best practices transforming workplaces today. HR leaders are playing a pivotal role in driving employee engagement and retention while ensuring alignment with organizational objectives”
India’s Most Agile HR Leaders 2025–26 edition features an accomplished group of HR leaders who have played a pivotal role in driving agile transformation within their organizations. These leaders have demonstrated how agility can serve as a cornerstone for next-generation HR practices and organizational success.
The leaders featured in this edition include: Priti Kataria (Birlasoft), Richa Sachdeva Chatterjee (ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company), Maninder Kapoor Puri (Biocon), Satej Mehta (Wockhardt), Bala Aiyaswamy (PI Industries), Samar Banerjee (Star Cement), Pavel Chopra (Zee Media), Gopalji Mehrotra (ACME Group), Ravi Kumar P (Puravankara), Vishal Singh (BPTP), Mussarat Hussain (Suzuki R&D Center India), Dr. Mainak Ranjan Chaki (MSEL – Birla Sugar, K.K. Birla Group), Pallavi Poddar (Fenesta Windows), Nitin Khindria (Omega Seiki), Vinod Razdan (Gabriel India), Rajiv Nair (Ramco Systems), Kavitha Nagarajan (Epicor), Sakshi Pal (Techwave Consulting India), Dr. Subhash Mali (H.K. Designs), Kiran Kumar Padamata (Ingenus Pharmaceuticals), Lavanya Vattaparambath (Axiro Semiconductor), Amit Kaul (ONGC Petro Additions), Sonal Pathak (Ahuja Residencies), Abhishek Mehrotra (Yubi), Bhavya Misra (Godrej Capital).
The event was supported by our radio partner, Big FM, which helped amplify the reach and visibility of this prestigious initiative.
The evening concluded with engaging networking sessions and insightful discussions among HR leaders and industry stakeholders, reaffirming the growing importance of agile leadership in shaping the future of work. Through initiatives like India’s Most Agile HR Leaders, Sapphire Human Capital continues to recognize and celebrate professionals who are redefining HR practices and driving meaningful transformation across organizations.
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