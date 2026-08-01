SPARSH Hospital Becomes First In India To Earn IFEM Gold Level Certification For Emergency Care

Highlighting the significance of this global honour, Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Founder & Chairman, SPARSH Group of Hospitals said: “At SPARSH Hospitals, our vision is to be the trusted destination for complexities – where patients and families place their trust during life’s most critical moments. Excellence in emergency medicine is central to this vision, demanding speed, precision, and clinical excellence. Achieving the IFEM Gold Level Certification reflects our commitment to globally benchmarked standards, uncompromising patient safety, and continuous improvement. This recognition strengthens our resolve to keep advancing our people, systems, and capabilities, ensuring every patient receives the highest standard of care when every second counts.”.