Documents To Carry While Driving To Avoid Traffic Challans

Many drivers realise the importance of carrying proper vehicle documents when they are stopped during a traffic check. Documents such as a driving licence, registration certificate and valid third-party insurance are commonly verified by authorities while driving on public roads. If any of these papers are unavailable or expired, drivers may face challans, delays or other avoidable complications.

Why Carrying Proper Documents Matters

Carrying updated vehicle documents makes it easier for drivers to respond during routine traffic checks and verification procedures. These papers are not only useful for avoiding penalties but may also be required in situations such as accidents, vehicle theft or unexpected roadside incidents where proof of insurance and ownership becomes important.

In many situations, authorities may ask drivers to provide proof of vehicle ownership, driving eligibility and insurance validity. Failure to produce these documents can lead to fines or further verification procedures.

Essential Documents Every Driver Should Carry

Driving Licence

A driving licence is an essential document that drivers are expected to carry while using a vehicle on public roads. It serves as official proof that the person has permission to drive the particular category of vehicle. Drivers can carry either the physical licence or a digitally stored version through approved government platforms.

Registration of Certificate

The Registration Certificate confirms that the vehicle is registered with the transport authorities. This document contains important details such as the vehicle number, engine information and owner details.

Valid Insurance Policy

Traffic authorities may also verify whether the vehicle has an active car insurance policy during a routine check. Driving with an expired policy can lead to fines and may create problems if an accident or claim situation arises.

Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC)

The Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is one of the documents commonly checked during vehicle inspections. It indicates whether the vehicle complies with the permitted emission limits, and an expired certificate may result in a traffic challan.

Drivers should renew this document periodically to avoid compliance issues.

Are Digital Documents Accepted?

Government-approved platforms such as DigiLocker and mParivahan now allow drivers to store important documents digitally. In many states, these digital copies are accepted during traffic inspections and verification procedures.

Digital document storage has made it easier for drivers to keep important papers accessible on their phones when needed. At the same time, some vehicle owners still prefer carrying hard copies along with digital versions during travel.

Common Reasons Drivers Receive Traffic Challans

In many cases, drivers receive traffic challans because important vehicle documents are unavailable, expired or not updated properly. Some of the commonly observed reasons include:

Driving without a valid licence

Expired insurance policies

Missing RC documents

Invalid or expired PUC certificates

Choose Digital Insurance Solutions with TATA AIG Car Insurance

Keeping vehicle documents updated and easily accessible is an important part of driving responsibly. Along with helping drivers meet legal requirements, valid third-party insurance coverage can also provide financial support during unexpected road-related situations.

With digital access to policy documents and simplified renewal services, TATA AIG helps policyholders manage their car insurance requirements more conveniently. With comprehensive plans and easy-to-understand policies, TATA AIG offers some of the best insurance solutions.