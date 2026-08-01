Rishika Chaudhary Crowned As Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur

The prizes on offer made the night memorable for the winner. Organisers announced that the titleholder will get the chance to act in a Punjabi music album — an opportunity extended by noted DOP and director Ravi Rana, giving Rishika a ready platform to begin her journey in the entertainment and glamour industry. Adding to the excitement, Deepak ji, owner of SRM Group and Zodia, announced from the stage that the winner would be gifted a plot as a special reward. Jai Shree Jewellers, meanwhile, presented a striking showcase of its jewellery collection and announced a gold coin for the winner — a moment the audience welcomed with a loud round of applause.