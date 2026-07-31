Marine Insurance For Salvage Operations: What’s Covered?

In global shipping, accidents at sea can escalate quickly into complex recovery situations where vessels, cargo, and environmental safety are all at risk. This is where marine insurance in India plays a crucial role in protecting shipowners, operators and cargo stakeholders from significant financial loss. Salvage operations used to recover ships or cargo after incidents like grounding, fire or collision often involve high costs, legal complexity and time-sensitive decisions. Without proper insurance support, these operations can become financially overwhelming. Marine insurance ensures that recovery efforts are not only possible but also economically sustainable.