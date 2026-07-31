RoboGenius Introduces ‘Built To Build AI’ Initiative For Schools

“Artificial Intelligence is becoming a foundational literacy for the next generation. At RoboGenius, our vision is very clear – to transform education from passive learning to active innovation, because we believe students should not just learn about the world, they should be prepared to shape it. The real opportunity is not teaching children how to use AI tools, but helping them understand how AI works, how to think critically about it, and how to build responsibly with it,” said Dr. Shabnam Sharma, Founder & CEO, RoboGenius.