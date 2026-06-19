Steelcase Expands India Presence With Flagship Dealer Showroom in Chennai

Steelcase, a global design and thought leader in the world of work, proudly announces the launch of its latest dealer showroom in Chennai. In collaboration with Reflections, this new venture marks a significant milestone in commitment by Steelcase to keep expanding its footprint across South Asia. The state-of-the-art showroom, located in Shashtri Nagar, 1st Avenue, Adyar, Chennai, will serve as a hub for businesses seeking cutting-edge workplace solutions.

Steelcase dealers are a worldwide community of experts who support leading local organizations to create places that work better, with the global power of Steelcase behind every solution. This collaboration is part of a broader strategy to invest in India, where Steelcase currently has three WorkLife Centers and over 12 dealer showrooms.

Tirthankar Basu, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Steelcase, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “Steelcase is thrilled to mark a pivotal moment in our growth journey in India by further expanding our reach in Chennai with Reflections. We partnered with Reflections because they are aligned with Steelcase values, in customer experience, and putting the customer and user first. India is a critical market for us, and Chennai is a dynamic ecosystem which is witnessing significant growth with emerging start-ups and expanding global organizations. With our growing community of dealers and WorkLife centers, we are in a prime