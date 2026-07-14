TCS Keeps Employees Waiting on Promotions as AI Revamp Takes Centre Stage

TCS told employees that its FY27 promotion schedule is still under review, with management saying no decision has been made on when an announcement will be made.
The company is revamping its Wings learning and career progression platform with an AI-focused curriculum.
The update comes after TCS carried out a major leadership restructuring, creating new business units for Autonomous Business Operations and ServiceNow.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has yet to decide its employee promotion schedule for FY27, even as the company plans to introduce an artificial intelligence-focused overhaul of its Wings upskilling programme.
At a town hall on Monday, the management stated that career advancements are under review but provided no timeline, according to employees, as reported by Moneycontrol.
"Promotions are equally… important… (and) we keep discussing. But for now, we have not been able to make a decision on when we will be able to make an announcement… all I can tell you is, it is definitely part of one of our considerations and I intend to make it enable as soon as we can," management stated at the meeting, according to employees.
Over the past seven months TCS has rolled out annual pay increments for roughly 80 per cent of its international workforce.
Promotion Uncertainty Persists
The technology major promoted approximately 110,000 staff members on merit during its previous substantial promotion drive in FY25. However, those advancements did not result in immediate pay increases. The company had paused annual increments at the time due to a weak demand environment.
TCS eventually distributed yearly salary increases in May 2026. It is currently the only major Indian IT services organisation to have provided increments to its workforce.
Employees remain anxious regarding their career progression timelines. While some staff members indicated that isolated promotions occurred in April 2026, Moneycontrol reported that it could not independently verify these claims.
Wings Gets AI Makeover
TCS is restructuring its internal learning framework, Wings, to support a corporate AI-first strategy. Management informed employees that the internal career progression initiative will return with a revamped syllabus.
The updated curriculum will introduce modifications to the assessment criteria. It will place a heavier focus on artificial intelligence capabilities and integrate partnerships with external educational providers.
In May 2026 the IT firm temporarily suspended unit evaluations under Wings to realign the system.
In an internal communication reviewed by the publication the company stated it was reorienting the programme to align with evolving deployment needs, changing business requirements and the rapidly evolving technology landscape.
The platform remains essential for employee advancement. Wings acts as a primary channel for securing digital roles, enabling skill-based career growth and qualifying for promotions.
Employees stated that the lack of clarity on promotions remained the biggest takeaway from the interaction with management.
Leadership Rejig Underway
The town hall updates follow a massive organisational overhaul. Last week TCS executed its most significant leadership restructuring in three years.
The reorganisation affected at least 12 senior positions and involved leadership elevations across core industry verticals.
These included banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), alongside cybersecurity, communications, energy, travel and the US West and US East business groups.
Alongside these changes management established new business units. The firm established units specifically for Autonomous Business Operations and ServiceNow operations to service emerging requirements.