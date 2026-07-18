Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine In India With New Kolkata Facility

Exavalu is a global consulting and engineering firm that combines deep industry expertise with modern engineering, AI, data, cloud, and digital technologies to help organizations accelerate innovation, modernize business-critical systems, and drive sustainable growth. Through its suite of products, platforms, and accelerators, Exavalu enables enterprises to simplify complex operations and deliver exceptional business outcomes. With presence across the USA, Canada, and India, Exavalu delivers resilient, production-grade solutions through architecture advisory, full-stack engineering, and its proprietary Exasure platform. Founded by industry veterans, Exavalu helps insurers move from strategy to execution with speed, precision, and scale. Exavalu was recognized as the #1 Best Mid-Sized Company to Work For in 2025 by Consulting Magazine.