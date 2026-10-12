Central India’s Biggest Industrial Expo: ‘Plast Pack 2026’ To Showcase The Technology Of The Future

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9: Preparations for ‘Plast Pack 2026’, set to become one of the largest international trade shows in Central India’s industrial landscape, have entered the final stage. The four-day mega event will be held from November 27 to 30 at Labh Ganga Exhibition Centre, Indore, bringing together leading national and international companies from the plastics, packaging and recycling sectors under one roof. With its scale, advanced technologies and business opportunities, this edition is expected to surpass the records of all previous editions.