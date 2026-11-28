“We are proud to host Anna-Karin Karlsson on her first-ever visit to India. Her ability to bring together art, fashion and exceptional craftsmanship reflects the evolving appreciation for luxury eyewear as an expression of personal style. At Dayal Opticals, our endeavour has always been to bring the world’s finest eyewear and the creative minds behind it closer to Indian consumers. This visit presents a wonderful opportunity to celebrate her artistry and create a memorable experience for our customers.”