Her initiatives extend beyond the retreat. The profile highlights Balika Gyaan Yagna, launched in 2015, and reports that she has conducted more than 500 self-defence and women’s empowerment workshops following specialised training in Singapore. It also refers to youth-focused motivational programmes, rural healthcare awareness and animal-care work through Gokuldham Gaushala. The profile reports that her initiatives have reached approximately six lakh people through naturopathy awareness, while around 4.5 lakh have benefited from free healthcare and wellness initiatives. These are organisation-reported figures.