Fleas present another challenge because much of their life cycle takes place away from the animal. While adult fleas may be visible in the coat, their eggs, larvae and pupae can remain in carpets, upholstery, bedding and other resting areas. Removing the visible fleas, therefore, may not resolve an established infestation. Regular vacuuming, washing pet bedding and cleaning frequently used spaces are essential to breaking this cycle. Persistent infestations can take several weeks or even months to fully control.